Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Brendan Joseph Keating Buys 2,000 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $23,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brendan Joseph Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 4,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366. The company has a market capitalization of $149.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 17.28. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicholas Financial in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.