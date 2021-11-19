Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKTX. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.44. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

