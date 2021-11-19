Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,265,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 172,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,652,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,112,000 after acquiring an additional 423,406 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 46,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.16. 13,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,466. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

