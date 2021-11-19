Nord Finance Price Reaches $4.39 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00007443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and $993,371.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00071047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00092616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.11 or 0.07292312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,767.20 or 0.99636745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,652 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

