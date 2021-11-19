Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Nordex alerts:

OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Nordex has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.