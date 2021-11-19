Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America comprises about 2.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

