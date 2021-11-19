Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $153,173.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,023.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $327,931.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,036.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 130,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,259,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

