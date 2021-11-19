Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,385 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises about 0.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.55. 719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $106.48.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

