Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.03. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.