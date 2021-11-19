Northern Trust Corp Buys 49,270 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 36.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,375 shares of company stock valued at $73,526 and have sold 159,817 shares valued at $5,433,496. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $35.43 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.