Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.95% of Matrix Service worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 434.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.