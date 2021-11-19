Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $502.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

