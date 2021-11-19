Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of Haynes International worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $43.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.11 million, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.