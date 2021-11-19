Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.