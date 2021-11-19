Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,236 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $150,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOL opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

