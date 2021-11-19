Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,197.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 402,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 494.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 143,486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 124,654 shares of company stock valued at $234,073. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

