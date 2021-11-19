Northland Securities Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $130.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,577 shares of company stock worth $5,668,184 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 146.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

