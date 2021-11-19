Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.3% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 1,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.03. 8,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

