Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWN opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.