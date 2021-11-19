NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after acquiring an additional 449,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 421,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

