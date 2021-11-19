NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.54. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 64.50%. Research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

