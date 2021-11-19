NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NPSKY stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $13.44. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. NSK has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $21.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.05.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

