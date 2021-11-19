Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,881 shares of company stock worth $15,360,176. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

