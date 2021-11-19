NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Issues Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NCNA stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. NuCana has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Get NuCana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuCana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 186.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NuCana were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.