NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Issues Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NCNA stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. NuCana has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.