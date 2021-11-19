Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 142,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 258.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDX opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.74. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

