Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.22. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

