Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atrion by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion stock opened at $786.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $727.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.74. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $805.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

