Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Univest Financial worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James increased their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $869.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

