Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,292 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Safehold by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $2,121,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 872,754 shares of company stock valued at $65,913,182 and have sold 106,130 shares valued at $9,463,924. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.73 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.01 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

