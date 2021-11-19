Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,597,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Griffon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 2,950.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 402,386 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Griffon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 384,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GFF opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

