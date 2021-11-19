Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NUVR stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 9,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116. Nuvera Communications has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nuvera Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

