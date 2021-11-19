NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $389.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $360.00 to $389.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.28.

NVIDIA stock opened at $316.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $789.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.46. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $327.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

