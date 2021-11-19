O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the quarter. Five Point comprises about 4.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Five Point worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Five Point by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Five Point by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five Point by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Point by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,811. The stock has a market cap of $937.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

