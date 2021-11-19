O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Tidewater comprises 1.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,030. The company has a market capitalization of $468.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Robotti acquired 6,500 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,682 shares of company stock worth $326,510. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.