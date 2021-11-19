Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 101,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 770,800 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.44.

The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 549,497 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

