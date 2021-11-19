Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Truist

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target reduced by Truist from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oatly Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 21.73.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY stock opened at 9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 9.05 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 14.16.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.