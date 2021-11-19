Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

OPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 222,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,055. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

