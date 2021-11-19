Old Port Advisors Buys 2,564 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

