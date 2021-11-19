Old Port Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. 3,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

