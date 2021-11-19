Old Port Advisors Purchases 2,971 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in HSBC were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after buying an additional 287,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth $3,692,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 40,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSBC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

