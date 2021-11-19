Old Port Advisors Purchases 929 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.40. The stock had a trading volume of 45,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

