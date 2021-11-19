Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 239,926 shares.The stock last traded at $21.99 and had previously closed at $24.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $891.17 million and a PE ratio of -14.16.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $315,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $146,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $1,163,287. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.