Oliver Schacht Acquires 10,000 Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) CEO Oliver Schacht acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OPGN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,689. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.74. OpGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 81.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter worth $744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 64.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter worth $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OpGen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 91,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the first quarter valued at $183,000. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

