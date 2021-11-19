Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CAO Sells $6,959,190.60 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OMCL opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $184.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

