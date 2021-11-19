ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 17,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 657,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 165,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,638,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,562 shares of company stock worth $16,499,469.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ON24 by 987.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 366,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 1,526.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ON24 by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.