OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Posts Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 377,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCFT shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

