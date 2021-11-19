OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. 146,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,032. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920. 24.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

