Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to C$121.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Onex from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Onex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $74.07 on Monday. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Onex’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.