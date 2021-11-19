Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($2.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

OPNT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. 24,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,484. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 million, a P/E ratio of 480.70 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,700 shares of company stock worth $83,829 and have sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

