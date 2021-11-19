Oppenheimer Weighs in on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $254.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $260.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

